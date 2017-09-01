Johannesburg - A Soweto family have expressed their gratitude to the community and members of public after the tragic death of two loved ones - one of whom was shot dead outside a funeral parlour.

The incident happened last Tuesday when the family were on their way to pay for the funeral of one of the relatives at the Soweto parlour.

According to 61-year-old mother of three Irene Mollo, they left Maponya Mall for Jabulani after making a withdrawal of R23350.

As soon as they arrived at the parlour, the family were instructed to hand over the money in their possession.

Grant Mtolo, 38, tried to fight off the robbers but was shot dead.

Mollo is lucky to be alive after being grazed by the bullet on the side of her head. She was rushed to hospital and discharged the next day.

A CCTV image of one of the funeral parlour shooting suspects. Picture: Courtesy SAPS

A week later, Itumeleng Mmolawa, wife of the deceased, said she was overwhelmed by the support extended to her family since their tragedy and was relieved the funeral of her husband and his sibling would go ahead this weekend.

“I don’t even know what to do or say. I stand in awe of the support we have received. I am so overwhelmed. I don’t even know how to express my gratitude," she said.

The mourning wife confirmed that SCS funeral parlour confirmed that they have covered the costs of the first funeral, as promised. She also said Standard Bank had supported the family by covering the costs of the additional family member.

According to her, the community had come forward with donations to cover other funeral necessities.

Clement Sithole, Standard Bank’s area manager for retail and business banking in Soweto, spotted the story in The Star and visited the family to offer assistance. Kabelo Makeke, the bank’s provincial head of retail business banking, said: “We have made it a mandate to reach out to the community and do right by them.”

According to Captain Mpande Khoza of Moroka police station, no arrests had been made. The suspects were captured on CCTV footage inside the bank at Jabulani Mall.

The Star