No foul play suspected in Waterkloof Air Force Base inferno, says SANDF

Pretoria – The SANDF said on Monday that no foul play was suspected to be involved in the inferno that gutted parts of the Air Force Base Waterkloof in Pretoria at the weekend. “Remember this is a military area. It is a restricted area. There is no way a person can come in here and do any foul play without being seen or detected. So there is no foul play whatsoever,” SANDF spokesperson Brigadier-General Andries Mahapa told TV channel eNCA.

Mahapa said the cause of the fire was still under investigation. “We can give an assurance to South Africans, that everything is in good hands,” he said. On Sunday night, the SANDF said the inferno which broke out at the bulk fuel depot within the Air Force Base Waterkloof had been extinguished.

Fire contained at Air Force Base Waterkloof on Sunday https://t.co/dhyBKxGML9 — Pretoria News (@pretorianews) January 24, 2022 SANDF said the fire broke out at around 7pm and was contained within an hour by SA Air Force firefighting teams from Air Force Base Waterkloof and Air Force Base Swartkops in Valhalla, Pretoria. “The cause of the fire, the magnitude of the damage and the cost of the damage to the bulk fuel depot will form part of an investigation that will interrogate all events and/or incidents that might have led to the fire breakout at the base,” the SANDF said on Sunday night. Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, Mahapa said the initial assessment indicated that the fire started at a petrol pump.