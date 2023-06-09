Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, June 9, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

No injuries after Joburg Metrobus catches fire

The Metrobus that caught fire on Friday morning while travelling along Miles Stoker Road towards Sunninghill. Picture: Supplied

The Metrobus that caught fire on Friday morning while travelling along Miles Stoker Road towards Sunninghill. Picture: Supplied

Published 35m ago

Share

Johannesburg - No injuries were were sustained when a Joburg Metrobus caught fire on Friday morning.

The female bus driver managed to safely evacuate all passengers on the single-decker bus that caught fire while travelling along Miles Stoker Road towards Sunninghill.

Metrobus spokesperson Goodwill Shivuri said there were no injuries sustained and the cause of the fire was unknown.

Metrobus said it provided a replacement bus for all passengers who were on the bus that caught fire and were safely transported from the scene to their destinations.

Metrobus also continued its bus operations along route 436 according to the schedule throughout the afternoon peak.

More on this

“Metrobus is committed to maintaining zero fatality in its operations and wishes to apologise to all passengers affected by the fire incident this morning,” said Shivuri.

IOL

Related Topics:

transportCity of JoburgJohannesburgPublic Transport

Share

Recent stories by:

Sisipho Bhuta
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe