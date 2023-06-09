The female bus driver managed to safely evacuate all passengers on the single-decker bus that caught fire while travelling along Miles Stoker Road towards Sunninghill.

Johannesburg - No injuries were were sustained when a Joburg Metrobus caught fire on Friday morning.

Metrobus spokesperson Goodwill Shivuri said there were no injuries sustained and the cause of the fire was unknown.

Metrobus said it provided a replacement bus for all passengers who were on the bus that caught fire and were safely transported from the scene to their destinations.

Metrobus also continued its bus operations along route 436 according to the schedule throughout the afternoon peak.