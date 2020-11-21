No injuries, no shots fired as criminals flee with millions in Fidelity cash heist

Johannesburg - National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole has launched a 72-hour activation plan after a cash heist at Fidelity’s Guard Base in Gauteng on Saturday morning. The robbery took place at the guard base in Hermanstad, Hercules, when a group of armed people who were dressed in Fidelity’s uniform and balaclavas, stormed the premises and held the security guards at gunpoint. Some employees were assaulted before they were robbed of an undisclosed sum of money. Police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said crime intelligence, forensic experts and the Hawks were part of the activation plan and were currently combing the scene. “Members of the top management of the Fidelity Group are also at the scene assisting detectives while also trying to ascertain the extent of the loss incurred.

“We are appealing to anyone who has any information on this robbery to please contact the SAPS on our Crime Stop number 086 00 10111. Information may also be channelled through the SAPS MySAPSApp, an application which can be downloaded on any Android or iPhone via Play Store,” said Naidoo, who said the information would be treated confidentially.

In a circulating WhatsApp message which was purportedly sent by an officer from the scene, he said the value of the money stolen was about R30m.

The officer said the Fidelity guards were not armed, no shots were fired and no body was injured in the ordeal.

