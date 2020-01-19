File picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Despite the power system being constrained, there is minimal risk of load shedding on Sunday, Eskom said. "While our teams doubled their efforts to return units from planned and unplanned outages, we also lost several units during the course of yesterday [Saturday]," the state-owned power utility said in a statement.

As a result, Eskom had to run its open cycle gas turbines as well as pumped storage schemes to meet the demand for electricity. Despite using the emergency resources on Saturday, Eskom's emergency generators remained at good levels to supplement capacity on Sunday, should the need arise.

Unplanned outages or breakdowns, which were at 12 104MW as at 7am on Sunday morning, continued to receive special attention this weekend.

Critical maintenance was being done to units on planned outages as well as some of those on unplanned outages to ensure their timeous return to service in order to meet the coming week’s increased demand.