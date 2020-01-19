Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - South Africa's power system "continues to be resilient" with no load shedding expected on Monday, state-owned power utility Eskom said. "No load shedding is expected tomorrow, despite a constrained power system. This is owing to available generation capacity being supplemented by some of our emergency generators," Eskom said in a statement on Sunday evening.

These emergency generators, namely the pumped storage schemes and the open cycle gas turbines, would be replenished to ensure that they were at adequate levels to meet the demand for the work week ahead.

Eskom's teams were working hard to reduce unplanned outages or breakdowns, which were at 11,962MW as at 4.30pm on Sunday afternoon.

"We are monitoring the system closely and we will continue to give periodic updates on the status of the power system, as things may change overnight. We ask customers to continue to use electricity wisely throughout the day and night," Eskom said.