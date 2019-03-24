File picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - There will be no load shedding on Sunday, state-owned power utility Eskom said. Eskom stopped load shedding from 11pm on Saturday night after implementing stage two rotational load shedding from 9am Saturday morning.

There would be no load shedding on Sunday. The power system remained tight and vulnerable, and should the system change the public would be informed.

"We thank all South Africans for their patience and cooperation throughout this difficult period," Eskom said.

Eskom has appealed to customers to switch off geysers during the day as well as all non-essential lighting and electricity appliances to assist in reducing demand. Remember to treat all electrical points as live during load shedding.

Customers are advised to keep checking their load shedding schedules on the Eskom or their municipal websites.

To check load shedding schedules, visit: http://loadshedding.eskom.co.za. or contact Eskom's customer centre at 0860 037 566.

African News Agency/ANA