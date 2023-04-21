Cape Town - Eskom has announced it will implement load shedding up to Stage 4 this weekend. This comes despite calls from the Muslim Judicial Council SA (MJC) for the power utility to suspend load shedding for Eid this weekend.

It said Eskom had suspended load shedding for Christmas. On Wednesday, the MJC wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa, requesting the suspension of load shedding during Eid. Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan issued a statement responding to the MJC, saying he had held discussions with top officials at Eskom and load shedding would be reduced to Stage 3 and 4 for the weekend Eid period.

“Kindly note that I have requested Eskom to do everything possible to limit load shedding during Eid this weekend. “However, the energy system is extremely constrained. Eskom will endeavour to reduce the load shedding further should there be an improvement in the available generating capacity and should it be safe to do so,” he said. Gordhan said the reliability of the power stations remained erratic and unpredictable, and while the latest outlook showed a reduction in load shedding over this coming weekend, the risk of escalation to higher stages at short notice remained.

“We remain committed to keeping the stages of load shedding as minimal as possible while maintaining system stability. “I wish the Muslim community a joyous Eid Mubarak,” Gordhan added. In a statement, Eskom said that Stage 6 load shedding would continue to be implemented until 5am on Saturday.

"Thereafter, Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 5am until 4pm and Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm until 5am on Sunday morning. "This cycle will be repeated on Sunday until 5am on Monday morning. These load shedding stages may change at short notice," said in the statement. Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena, said breakdowns were currently at 15 930MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance was 6 505MW.

"Over the past 24 hours two generation units at Kendal and Kriel, and a unit each at Matimba and Medupi power stations were returned to service. "In the same period, a generating unit each at Matla and Tutuka Power Stations were taken offline for repairs," she said. Mokwena said delays in returning a unit to service at Kriel and two units at Tutuka power stations contributed to the capacity constraints.