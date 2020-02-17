File picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/African News Agency (ANA).

DURBAN - Loadshedding was not expected on Tuesday, state power utility Eskom said on Monday night. "Eskom has not implemented loadshedding today (Monday) and the outlook is positive that there will be no loadshedding tomorrow (on Tuesday).

"However, we remind customers that the system remains vulnerable and that loadshedding can be implemented at short notice if there are any additional changes in the system performance. Additional units have returned successfully today and emergency reserves are at adequate levels.

"Unplanned outages or breakdowns were at 10 460MW as at 16:50 this afternoon while planned maintenance is at 5 216MW. Eskom will communicate if there is any change in the system performance and we will provide an update (on Tuesday) morning," said the company via a statement.

It again urged customers to use electricity sparingly, despite the improvements, and said it wanted to "remind" citizens that there was a possibility of increased loadshedding over the next 18 months due to critical maintenance.