No word on businessman Yasin Bhiku apparently kidnapped in Lenasia

Pretoria – An Indian national based in Gauteng was apparently kidnapped by unidentified assailants travelling in a Mercedes-Benz SUV. Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee shared the video of the incident and added that it took place at about 5am on Tuesday.

Another video of this mornings kidnapping of Yasin Bhiku, an Indian national, in Lenasia JHB. He was kidnapped at about 5am outside his home, after returning from Mosque. #Kidnappings pic.twitter.com/pPdaguTEO4 — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) January 11, 2022 The SAPS has not confirmed the abduction, but the video of the incident has since gone viral, particularly on Twitter, with many residents expressing concern for their safety. The kidnapping reportedly took place on Tuesday morning as Bhiku was walking to his home in Lenasia from morning prayers at a local mosque. In the video from surveillance cameras, Bhiku is seen casually chatting to another man when the Mercedes-Benz arrives and a group gun-toting men run towards him.

Despite putting up a brave fight, Bhiku is bundled into the vehicle, which then speeds off. Another video of this mornings kidnapping of Yasin Bhiku, an Indian national, in Lenasia JHB. He was kidnapped at about 5am outside his home, after returning from Mosque. pic.twitter.com/UEVjElH6Xs — Vehicle Trackers (@VehicleTrackerz) January 11, 2022 Last year, South Africa experienced a dramatic rise in cases of abductions. Kidnapping incident manager at TSU International, advocate Herman Bosman, warned that kidnappings have become big business in South Africa and kidnappers have become much more dangerous.

Bosman said everyone should be much more vigilant, not just on the roads but also when leaving and arriving at home and work. The warning came as no surprise as Gauteng leads the race for the most kidnappings in SA, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape. The 2019/2020 crime statistics showed that Kempton Park (122) occupied the top spot for the most kidnappings reported at a police station in that period, followed by Tembisa (74), Inanda in KZN (74), Randfontein (67) and Johannesburg Central (66). Bosman, however, warned that while there was value in these stats, they don’t necessarily paint a clear picture of what’s actually happening. Crime stats for 2019/2020 showed there were 930 kidnappings in Gauteng.