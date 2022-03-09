Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko promises to work with DA-led municipalities in Gauteng

Johannesburg - The Gauteng MEC for Finance and e-Government, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, has vowed to support local municipalities despite the majority of them not being under the control of the ANC – her governing party. Nkomo-Ralehoko made the assurances while delivering her budget in the Gauteng provincial legislature on Wednesday.

“In the wake of the last local government elections, we acknowledge that the people of our province have spoken. We recognise that our municipal governance landscape has changed, and I reiterated to the new municipal leadership that although our political ideologies and standpoints differ, we have one common purpose, which is to see local government succeeding and fulfilling its obligations as envisioned in our Constitution,” she said. Nkomo-Ralehoko said the provincial government was placing a great emphasis on Intergovernmental Relations to ensure local government was fiscally prudent, self-sustainable and empowered at promoting clean, ethical, and sound municipal financial governance in the province. “Gauteng Provincial Treasury is currently engaged in a recruitment drive to fill critical vacant positions in line with the newly approved organisational structure, which includes the Municipal Financial Management Support unit to further strengthen the intervention and support functions provided to municipalities in dire financial and service delivery distress.

“Other areas we intend unlocking are long term municipal finance planning and strengthening municipal finance policy. “Municipal revenue protection and sufficient inflow is foremost for municipalities. But everyone has a part to play. As the Gauteng Provincial Government, we remain committed to the settlement of municipal debt,” she said. Nkomo-Ralehoko said the Debt Management Committee has been instrumental in driving and achieving that, saying more could be done.