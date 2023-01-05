Not so fast: JMPD pounces on delivery motorbikes and impounds 10 in Sandton

Pretoria – At least 10 motorbikes were impounded in the Sandton area as the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) focused on compliance by the booming delivery vehicles. “On Tuesday, operations officers conducted a motorbike blitz operation in the Sandton precinct,” JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla told IOL.

He said the JMPD had received “numerous complaints” regarding delivery bikes that were parked in areas where they were not allowed to park. “A total of 10 motorbikes were impounded at Grayston Drive and Rivonia Road, and also at 5th Street and Rivonia Road,” said Fihla. Compliance is not negotiable.



10× motorbikes impounded for illegal parking at Rivonia road in Sandton by #JMPD #RegionE operations officers.



In our efforts to ensure that the rule of law is maintained!!!#JoburgRoadSafety#JoburgServices pic.twitter.com/G8ovjzM9Q0 — Jo'burg Metro Police Department - JMPD (@JoburgMPD) January 3, 2023 “A vehicle must not be parked on a public road in violation of a road sign or prohibited parking area.”

Last month, the JMPD said while the City of Johannesburg encourages the freedom to engage in informal trading, the business initiatives have to be done in compliance with the provisions of the informal trading by-laws and any other applicable laws. Speaking to IOL after pictures of metro police officers confiscating vendors’ goods in Joburg were shared online, Fihla said the city council sets apart and demarcates stands or areas of informal trading on any public road, the ownership or management of which is vested in the council, or on any other property in the occupation and under the control of the council. “Any person who intends to carry on a business as an informal trader may apply to the council in the prescribed manner for a lease or allocation of a stand.

“No person shall carry on the business of an informal trader at a place or in an area declared as a place or area in which informal trading is either prohibited or restricted,” said Fihla. “Authorised officials may remove and impound any property of an informal (trader) which they reasonably suspect is being used or which is intended to be used or has been used for or in connection with informal trading, and is found at a place where informal trading is restricted or prohibited.” IOL