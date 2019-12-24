#NotInMyName demands justice for brutally murdered Soshanguve girl









#NotInMyNameSA secretary general Themba Masango speaking to journalists in Pretoria. FILE Picture: Jonisayi Maromo / ANA Pretoria - Civil rights group #NotInMyName on Tuesday said it will be visiting the Pretoria family, whose six-year-old daughter was strangled allegedly by the mother's boyfriend in Soshanguve, north of the capital city. "We will be visiting the family today to offer support in this difficult time. We will be taking groceries and other relief efforts to assist the family as they process their loss," #NotInMyName secretary general Themba Masango spoke to African News Agency in Pretoria. "We hope that justice shall not be delayed to afford the family necessary time to grieve and heal." A 60-year-old man from Soshanguve, north of Pretoria will appear in court on Friday, facing a murder charge following the retrieval of the body of his six-year-old step-daughter from a dam in Block GG, Soshanguve. On Tuesday, Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said preliminary investigations suggest that the child was targeted after a fight between the sexagenarian and his 22-year old girlfriend, who is the deceased child's mother.

"At the time of the child's disappearance, it is alleged that the mother was not at home. The three lived together in Block PP2, Ndlozi Section in Soshanguve. Police on Sunday embarked on a search for the little girl after she had been reported missing at Rietgat SAPS [police station]," said Peters.

"During the critical initial investigation, police were able to swiftly establish that the 60-year old suspect was behind the disappearance of the child; whereafter the man on Monday afternoon, a day after the child's disappearance, pointed out to the police the exact spot where he had allegedly dumped the body of the six-year-old child."

Peters said while the nature of visible injuries on the victim's body suggest that the child had been strangled, the exact cause of death will be confirmed by the outcome of the post mortem set to be conducted in due course.

"Police have at this point been able to also establish that the suspect is an ex-convict who previously spent 25 years behind bars for the murder of his then ex-wife and her lover," said Peters.

Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters in Gauteng said it has been "outraged" by the incident.

"We demand not only one life sentence but more, because the murder of a little kid is beyond murder. It is sheer, vicious evil. No six year stands even a miniscule chance at survival under attack by a fully grown man. Further, in RSA today African women and children are under immeasurable siege and the business as usual life sentence is not helping nor serving as a deterrent as is evident," said provincial chairperson Mandisa Mashego.

"We mourn alongside the family and pray that they will find peace and solace as this horrorific loss remains a heartbreaking reality."



