Pretoria - Civil rights group #NotInMyName on Tuesday said it will be visiting the Pretoria family, whose six-year-old daughter was strangled allegedly by the mother's boyfriend in Soshanguve, north of the capital city.
"We will be visiting the family today to offer support in this difficult time. We will be taking groceries and other relief efforts to assist the family as they process their loss," #NotInMyName secretary general Themba Masango spoke to African News Agency in Pretoria.
"We hope that justice shall not be delayed to afford the family necessary time to grieve and heal."
A 60-year-old man from Soshanguve, north of Pretoria will appear in court on Friday, facing a murder charge following the retrieval of the body of his six-year-old step-daughter from a dam in Block GG, Soshanguve.
On Tuesday, Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said preliminary investigations suggest that the child was targeted after a fight between the sexagenarian and his 22-year old girlfriend, who is the deceased child's mother.