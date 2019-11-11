Pretoria - Civil rights group #NotInMyName on Monday said it hoped law enforcement agents would provide answers over the killing of its "spirited activist" Lethabo Nkoana.
The 25-year-old was shot in the head at a rally at Temba Stadium, Hammanskraal, on Saturday.
"It is with deep regret that we write this. #NOTINMYNAME lost a fellow activist this past weekend as a direct result of gun violence at an ANC Youth League rally in Hammanskraal.
"Lethabo Nkoana was a spirited activist. He advocated for the rights of women and children, and more especially, rights of the youth. His nature afforded him the will to take a position and be clear. He embodied characteristics and skills we hope to continue instilling in the boy child through #TheBoyChild programme," said secretary general Themba Masango.
"#NotInMyName hopes that law enforcement will execute its functions to its highest capacity, as well as other relevant authorities."