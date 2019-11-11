#NotInMyName demands justice for slain activist Lethabo Nkoana









Picture: Supplied Pretoria - Civil rights group #NotInMyName on Monday said it hoped law enforcement agents would provide answers over the killing of its "spirited activist" Lethabo Nkoana. The 25-year-old was shot in the head at a rally at Temba Stadium, Hammanskraal, on Saturday. "It is with deep regret that we write this. #NOTINMYNAME lost a fellow activist this past weekend as a direct result of gun violence at an ANC Youth League rally in Hammanskraal. "Lethabo Nkoana was a spirited activist. He advocated for the rights of women and children, and more especially, rights of the youth. His nature afforded him the will to take a position and be clear. He embodied characteristics and skills we hope to continue instilling in the boy child through #TheBoyChild programme," said secretary general Themba Masango. "#NotInMyName hopes that law enforcement will execute its functions to its highest capacity, as well as other relevant authorities."

He said Nkoana's "servitude will forever be remembered".

Nkoana was reportedly killed when he attempted to diffuse a fight between delegates during an ANCYL "cadres assembly" called by the ANC National Youth Task Team, which turned violent.

On Saturday, the task team condemned the violence.

"The ANC National Youth Task Team is disturbed and dismayed at the violence which erupted in Tshwane at an assembly of cadres of the ANCYL. The cadres assembly was called by the ANC NYTT as part of its programme of provincial and regional visits in order to communicate the roadmap to congress and to assess the state of the organisation," said convenor Tandi Mahambehla.

"The NYTT is deeply concerned at the events which occurred in Tshwane which escalated to the killing of a member of the ANCYL and the injury of another member who was subsequently hospitalised. The cadres assembly was adjourned as a result of disruptions and after the adjournment violence escalated outside the venue of the meeting leading to the killing of a comrade Lethabo Nkoana."

The NYTT visited Nkoane's family to express condolences.

African News Agency (ANA)