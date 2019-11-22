#NotInMyName activists hand over water which is collected to alleviate water problems in Hammanskraal. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency(ANA)

Pretoria - Civil rights group #NotInMyName on Friday said it will be delivering another batch of clean water to residents of Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria as the community endures a shortage of clean and drinkable water. #NotInMyName secretary general Themba Masango said tap water in Hammanskraal has been found to have "high concentrations of chemicals and bacteria which pose a chronic health risk to some babies and an acute health risk to the rest of the community".

"We have since received an avowal of intent from Parliament to rectify the situation. Residents of Hammanskraal may have running water, however, the health concerns in the quality of water remain unresolved," said Masango.

He said the 53 000 litres of water distributed by the civil rights group in Hammanskraal last week will be followed up with another 50 000 litres.

"Whilst pressure is placed on those in authority to account, # NotInMyName will provide aid in the Hammanskraal water crisis again, this is after we successfully delivered 53 000 litres of clean drinking water to the community last week Friday. We call on all forward-thinking South African’s to get on board as we deliver another 50,000 litres of clean drinking water on Monday," said Masango.