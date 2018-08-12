The 11 000 potential job losses will cripple entire communities. It's time to get @SARSTAX and @TreasuryRSA to see it's #IllicitTobaccoSA #NotJustAJob pic.twitter.com/E6TLl9gMIu
“Being at this factory for more than 20 years, I’ve seen many fellow employees being retrenched and I’m scared I might be next.” - Phillip Palmer #NotJustAJob pic.twitter.com/YEwbAp97iC
“I moved from the factory in Paarl to the one in Heidelberg, with two kids who are both 12 years old, if I get retrenched I don’t know how I’ll take care of them.” - Jonathan Lawrence #NotJustAJob pic.twitter.com/GcxRCHWBa2
“With the job I have, I am able to take care of 6 of my family members.” - Dudu Masando #NotJustAJob pic.twitter.com/4m3JsFcwHv
“I’ve been working at this factory for 35 years, supporting my 3 kids and 2 grandchildren.” - Mandla Mpostoli Mnguni #NotJustAJob pic.twitter.com/IiHwHg93Nx
“I don’t know what I’ll do if my house gets repossessed because my family of four will suffer, so much” - Mahlomola Mokoena #NotJustAJob pic.twitter.com/MfAWIZqqgZ
“For 22 years, I’ve been able to take care of my family and have 4 kids, the thought of unemployment scares me.” - Peter Mtshali #NotJustAJob pic.twitter.com/CQTEopUxua
“Our factory cannot compete with the rise of illicit cigarettes, so with the downsizing of staff, I don’t know what I’ll do if I lose my job, more especially because I’m a bread winner” - Tobias de Swardt #NotJustAJob pic.twitter.com/cYzg5kEh38
“I have a house, a car, my mother and step dad to provide for with my job, lord knows what will happen if I lose this job.” - Wendy Marias #NotJustAJob pic.twitter.com/O6xz6UB8st
“With this job I can afford to take my kids to school and help out in my community, if I get retrenched not only will my kids starve but their future will too.” - Mavusa Miya #NotJustAJob pic.twitter.com/IZb04WVVz6
