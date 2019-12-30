Pretoria - South African Police Service (SAPS) officers in Gauteng have rearrested Africa Nkuna, the murder accused suspect who escaped from the High Court in Johannesburg earlier this month, Captain Mavela Masondo said on Sunday.
Masondo said Nkuna was among the 850 people arrested for various crimes across Gauteng this weekend in the ongoing safer festive season operations.
Nkuna was one of the five prisoners who launched a daring escape attempt in the high court on December 9 while appearing on different cases. Three of Nkuna's accomplices were rearrested before they could exit the court building and one was shot dead. Nkuna managed to flee, but law enforcement agencies have been on his heels.
"Through crime intelligence, the police from [the] Kagiso crime prevention unit and detectives intercepted the Nissan Impendulo minibus that the escapee and his friend were travelling in, around Kagiso, and he was rearrested. Charges of escaping from lawful custody and attempted murder will be added to the charge of murder Nkuna is already facing," said Masondo.
Of the other suspects arrested this weekend, almost 200 were nabbed in Johannesburg during roadblocks as well as stop and searches.