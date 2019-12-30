Notorious escapee Africa Nkuna among 850 arrested in Gauteng at the weekend









SAPS officers in Gauteng have rearrested Africa Nkuna, the murder accused suspect who escaped from the High Court in Johannesburg earlier this month, Captain Mavela Masondo said. Picture: Timothy Bernard/African News Agency(ANA) Pretoria - South African Police Service (SAPS) officers in Gauteng have rearrested Africa Nkuna, the murder accused suspect who escaped from the High Court in Johannesburg earlier this month, Captain Mavela Masondo said on Sunday. Masondo said Nkuna was among the 850 people arrested for various crimes across Gauteng this weekend in the ongoing safer festive season operations. Nkuna was one of the five prisoners who launched a daring escape attempt in the high court on December 9 while appearing on different cases. Three of Nkuna's accomplices were rearrested before they could exit the court building and one was shot dead. Nkuna managed to flee, but law enforcement agencies have been on his heels. "Through crime intelligence, the police from [the] Kagiso crime prevention unit and detectives intercepted the Nissan Impendulo minibus that the escapee and his friend were travelling in, around Kagiso, and he was rearrested. Charges of escaping from lawful custody and attempted murder will be added to the charge of murder Nkuna is already facing," said Masondo. Of the other suspects arrested this weekend, almost 200 were nabbed in Johannesburg during roadblocks as well as stop and searches.

"Drunk and driving topped the list as 39 offenders who have been found driving motor vehicles while under the influence of alcohol were detained," said Masondo.



In Ekurhuleni, SAPS officers working jointly with other law enforcement agencies arrested more than 360 suspects for crimes ranging from house robbery, rape, assault, malicious damage to property, possession of drugs, car hijacking, reckless and negligent driving, attempted murder, and drunk driving.

"In Tshwane, police ensured that those who sell liquor without licences are hunted down. The raiding of liquor outlets resulted to the closure of 10 of those who trade without licences and for non-compliance. Large volumes of liquor were confiscated. Still in Tshwane, police conducted stop and searches, patrols at the malls and places known as hotspots. The total number of people were arrested is 107," said Masondo.

Police were also visible in the streets of the West Rand and Sedibeng, where they also conducted stop and searches.

"Operations in these districts once more yielded positive results, as more than 200 suspects were arrested for crimes that include murder, business robbery, house robbery, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, theft, fraud, malicious damage to property, as well as drunk driving," said Masondo.

He said the community of Gauteng should expect more operations and high police visibility as the year comes to an end.

African News Agency (ANA)