NPA details how jailed Ekurhuleni senior officials committed R21m tender fraud

Pretoria - The NPA in Gauteng has disclosed how two former Ekurhuleni senior officials and a businessman defrauded the municipality of over R21m, 15 years ago. On Wednesday, the three were sent to jail by the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering.

Businessman Velero David, 36, of Meropa Sechabeng Technology CC, Nilesh Singh, 49, who was a former executive director for IT at the municipality, and Andrew Mphushomadi, 46, who was a former ICT manager at the municipality, were all sentenced by the court. David was sentenced to 10 years for fraud and 15 years direct imprisonment for corruption, Singh to 10 years for fraud and 15 years direct imprisonment for corruption. Their sentences will run concurrently. Mphushomadi was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment with four years suspended.

Lumka Mahanjana, a spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Gauteng, explained that on September 2007, the municipality advertised a contract for the supply, delivery, installation, configuration, implementation, commissioning and maintenance of computer and computer auxiliary components on an as-and-when-required basis for a period of one year. Meropa, which was only registered on 15 June 2007, was granted the tender of R21m on 7 April 2008, 10 months after its existence. “Moreover, David declared in his bid documents that he had no relations with persons involved with the evaluation and adjudication of the bid. However, David and Singh are related through marriage. Singh was involved with Meropa while David and Mphushomadi had a business relationship.”

Mahanjana said the majority of invoices for payment to Meropa were approved by Singh. Princess Makhosazana Ndlongolo, the wife to Mphushomadi then purchased three Mercedes-Benz Axor trucks worth more than R3m for her business Nanga Transport CC, while Meropa purchased 16 vehicles worth more than R8m. All the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Meropa Sechabeng Technology CC represented by David and Nanga Transport CC represented by Ndlongolo were each given a fine of R600 000 and suspended for five years. Mahanjana said the convicted fraudsters’ application for leave to appeal will be heard on 26 May, 2022. IOL