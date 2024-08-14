NPA reinstates aspirant prosecutor programme for law graduates

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has announced that it will be reinstating its aspirant prosecutor programme for 2025. The new developments come after the programme was suspended in September 2023 for the 2024 intake due to budget cuts from the government.

NPA spokesperson Bulelwa Makeke said during the 2022/23 the prosecuting authority absorbed more than 1,000 law graduates. “Due to the unplanned budget cuts, many of these aspirants could not be given contracts after completion of the programme,” Makeke said. Makeke explained that there’s been improvement and are now in a position to offer contracts to law graduates.

“The recent improvement in the NPA’s budget situation has allowed the organisation to offer contracts to many aspirants in the system, gradually filling the vacant district court posts that are being created through internal promotions,” She explained that for 2024, the NPA will recruit a smaller intake of 80 aspirants for the year with a specific focus on NPA offices that can train the graduates and use them in priority high-need areas. Meanwhile, the advertisement for the 2025 intake will be published on August 16 on the NPA and DPSA websites, as well as on the NPA social media platforms-Facebook and Twitter.