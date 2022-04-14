NPA sheds light on charges facing Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini

Pretoria – The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has issued a statement, clearing the air on the widely reported case of absconding court against leader of Operation Dudula Movement Ntlantla Mohlauhi, popularly known as Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini. “Ntlantla Mohlauhi, also known as Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini, appeared at the Meadowlands Magistrate’s Court for an assault (common) case he absconded back in September 2019,” said NPA Gauteng regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

Story continues below Advertisment

She clarified that a tenant that was renting at the house of Mohlauhi’s mother’s in Meadowlands, laid a complaint against him with the Meadowlands South African Police Service (SAPS) in September 2019. “Mohlauhi made his first appearance on 9 September 2019, was released on warning and the case was postponed to 30 September 2019, but Mohlauhi never returned and on the same day, a warrant was issued for his arrest,” Mjonondwane said. “The court held an inquiry into his failure to attend court, on 30 September 2019. He was found guilty and sentenced to caution and discharge.”

Thereafter, Mjonondwane said the court dealt with the criminal case of common assault, and granted the activist R1 000 bail. The case was postponed to May 3, for further investigations. Last month, Mohlauhi was released on R1 500 bail by the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court.

Story continues below Advertisment

Several supporters were outside the court, and they were also at the Johannesburg central police station, where the Operation Dudula leader had been detained. Mohlauhi was arrested after a case was opened at the Dobsonville police station in Soweto in March. The complainant, Victor Ramerafe, was supported in opening the case by the Economic Freedom (EFF) by virtue of his membership with the party led by Julius Malema. IOL