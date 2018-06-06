Pretoria - The fraud and corruption case against former acting police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane has been withdrawn by the NPA.

Phahlane and his co-accused, his wife Beauty and businessman Durandt Snyman, made an appearance at the Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday morning where their case was withdrawn.

The NPA had asked the court for a three months postponement and the judge refused to grant it resulting in the case being withdrawn. The judge said a postponement of three months would be prejudicial to Phahlane and his co-accused.

Phahlane and his co-accused faced multiple charges for corruption and fraud which were laid by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

The three have so far made three appearances before the court since February where they were granted bail of R10 000 each when they made their first appearance.

It’s not clear if the State will bring the case back to the court.

The case laid by Ipid alleged that Phahlane was receiving favours and bribes from Keith Keating, an owner of a forensic supplier company. Keating is alleged to have facilitated the payment of cars for Phahlane through the car dealership owned by Synman.

Keating is believed to have facilitated the car payments in exchange for favours from Phahlane, who was the head of police forensics at the time.

Last year the Hawks raided the properties belonging to Keating and Phahlane.

Some of the cars allegedly gifted to Phahlane include; Landrover Discovery, Nissan Navara, Toyota Hilux, grey Merc, Silver VW and a Ford Rover.

Phahlane had continuously denied he did anything wrong.

