Johannesburg - It remains unclear whether embattled South African Revenue Services (Sars) Commissioner Tom Moyane will appear in the Roodepoort Magistrate'scourt on Friday to over allegations that he assaulted his son's partner.

Earlier this week, it emerged that Moyane assaulted the 17-year-old mother of his grandson at his home in Johannesburg.

According to Sunday Times, Moyane "ninja-kicked" the teenager, screamed at her and accused her of witchcraft during an argument at his home in Weltevreden Park last week.

Medical reports reportedly showed that the girl suffered a bruised abdomen, bruised jaw and a cut to the inside of her jaw.

The police have since confirmed that a case of assault was opened at the Honeydew police station and that a decision would be taken on whether to prosecute the suspended commissioner.

"The case will be taken to court on Friday, 1 June 2018, for a decision by the prosecutor," Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said at the time.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) however, has told EWN that Moyane would not be appearing in court as the Johannesburg High Court director of public prosecutions was still considering all the information before making a decision on whether to prosecute him or not.

The latest development comes as Moyane faces a disciplinary inquiry into his conduct.

The charges relate to misconduct in violation of his duties and responsibilities in terms of the SARS Act, Finance Management Act and the SARS code of conduct.

The Hawks have since confirmed a fresh probe into the embattled Sars boss.

