Johannesburg - The National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS) has ordered all formal wholesalers, retailers and informal traders to remove and stop selling 400g pilchards in tomato sauce and 400g pilchards in chili sauce with immediate effect.
This follows the outcome of the investigation which the organisation conducted that revealed a deficiency in the canning process.
The organisation said the affected products bear the markings starting with ZST29 and ZSC29 on top of the cans and urged consumers, who have purchased the products to return it for a full refund.
Addressing the media in Tshwane on Tuesday, Food and Associated Industries General Manager at the NRCS, Meisie Katz, said they were recalling all products packaged in June 2019.
Katz explained that they discovered that during the process of the sauce filling step, an incision took place, which makes the cans leak after some time.