JOHANNESBURG - The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has received a record-breaking 543 268 first-time applications.
The closing date for applications for the current academic year was November 30. Previously, the funding scheme had received 428 929 applications, it said in a statement on Monday.
The increase was attributed to an outreach programme the organisation had undertaken in which officials targeted small towns and rural areas.
“NSFAS has prioritised the poor and vulnerable students and to this end just under 50% of applications have been received from social grant beneficiaries.
“The personal details and social welfare status of all applications have been validated with the Department of Home Affairs and the Department of Social Development.