Durban - The National Student Financial Aids Scheme (NSFAS) had received more than 141 933 applications from students since its opening date of September 1, it said on Thursday.
More than 4000 applications had been received on average per day, with the number escalating to 6000 on "peak weeks", according to the institution.
NSFAS is the South African government's student bursary and loan scheme.
The scheme's application cycle had officially opened for grade 9 to12 learners and out of school youth who wanted to further their studies at any TVET college in South Africa during the 2020 academic year.
Prospective applicants have until midnight of November 30, 2019 to apply for funding.