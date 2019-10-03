NSFAS receives thousands of applications for student assistance









Picture: Wokandapix/Pixabay Durban - The National Student Financial Aids Scheme (NSFAS) had received more than 141 933 applications from students since its opening date of September 1, it said on Thursday.

More than 4000 applications had been received on average per day, with the number escalating to 6000 on "peak weeks", according to the institution.

NSFAS is the South African government's student bursary and loan scheme.

The scheme's application cycle had officially opened for grade 9 to12 learners and out of school youth who wanted to further their studies at any TVET college in South Africa during the 2020 academic year.

Prospective applicants have until midnight of November 30, 2019 to apply for funding.



Applications are submitted online by creating a myNSFAS account on the NSFAS website: www.nsfas.org.za.



Applicants with an existing account can sign in using their usernames and password or Facebook/Google accounts. Students can also submit their applications using their smartphones.



It was important that applicants should have working cellphone numbers and a valid email address before applying, said NSFAS.



To qualify for NSFAS funding for university and TVET college studies, the applicant should:

- Be a South African citizen

- Intend to enrol at any of the 26 public universities; or 50 TVET colleges in 2020

- Come from a family with combined household income of up to R350 000 per annum (up to R600 000 per annum if the applicant has a disability).

- Not have received NSFAS funding in 2019, (those who were successfully funded previously, are automatically funded for 2020, provided they meet academic requirements).

The following supporting documents should be attached:

- A certified ID copy that is not older than three months

- A signed and completed consent form (downloaded from the NSFAS website)



A SASSA recipient should also provide:

- A signed and completed consent form

Those dependent on parents/guardians/spouses should provide:

- Certified ID copies of parent/s, guardian, spouse not older than three months

- Proof of income of parent, guardian or spouse (payslip or appointment letter)



Those who are self-sufficient and employed should provide:

- Proof of income (payslip or appointment letter)

- IRP 5 forms for the past three years



Those who are disabled should provide:

- A completed and signed Disability Annexure A (if your information is not pre-populated on the portal) downloaded from the NSFAS website.



Those who are orphaned should provide:

• An Orphan Declaration and Consent Form (excluding consent form)



Other documents required, if applicable:

• Retrenchment letter

• Death certificate/s

• Divorce decree



Applicants who do not have access to internet facilities were encouraged to visit their nearest Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) Thusong Centres, and Department of Basic Education District Teacher Development Centres nationwide.



African News Agency (ANA)