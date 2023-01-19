The National Council of SPCAs is considering taking legal action against the owners of a female tiger that escaped and attacked a man, killed several animals and was eventually euthanised this week. In a media statement issued on Thursday, the council confirmed its further investigation into the matter.

“We are taking various angles into account, and giving serious consideration to taking legal action against the owner of the tigress for the events that have unfolded,” the council said. The tigress, Sheba, reportedly escaped from a property in Walkerville, south of Johannesburg. Following her escape, Sheba attacked a man and several animals. The man, William Mokoena, is taking action against the family. Sheba was meanwhile euthanised on Wednesday.

The council disputed reports about how the tigress was captured and killed. “Contrary to some reports, the tigress was not captured and then euthanised. The owner failed to capture her safely and ultimately she was shot and killed after entering a populated dwelling in the area. “The NSPCA and the local SPCA – Vereeniging and Vanderbijlpark – were not contacted and did not form part of the decision to shoot and kill the animal,” the NSPCA said.

It said this was not the first case of a wild animal escaping captivity, nor was it the first time that the animal was made to pay the price for irresponsibility and lack of compassion. “Due to basic legislation and no inspections by authorities, it has become far too easy for laypeople to own and breed dangerous and exotic wild animals. In Gauteng, permits are not required to keep exotic wildlife. The only permit currently required is an import permit,” the council added. The NSPCA said animals in captivity are subjected to extreme cruelty.

