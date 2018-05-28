Areas in and around the capital Pretoria were blocked by protesters on Tuesday. PHOTO: Brenda Masilela/ANA

PRETORIA - A number of major roads in Mabopane, Winterveldt, Garankuwa and Atteridgeville around the capital Pretoria have been barricaded with stones and burning tyres by protesters.

Sefako Makgatho and Molefe Makinta roads in Mabopane, the M17 along Soshanguve, and the N4 in Atteridgeville the N4 are heavily affected.

There are reports that in Atteridgeville the protests are related to taxi issues, whereas in Mabopane and Ga-Rankuwa the protests are reportedly linked to services delivery.

Tshwane Metro police spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said they are busy monitoring the affected areas and will make sure residents are not affected any further.

“We are aware that most of the commuters around those areas have been affected due to withdrawal of some of the taxis and some bus companies but we will make that operations are restored.”

Earlier, metro police fired rubber bullets to dispense a crowd which was blocking the M17 along Soshanguve, but were forced to retreat after they were pelted with stones.

Residents from the area aim they have been without electricity since they moved in around 2014.

African News Agency/ANA