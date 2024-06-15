NUMSA reaches deadlock with Gautrain over wage demands

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) said it has lodged a dispute with the Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) against Gautrain after reaching a deadlock with the management over wage demands. NUMSA is the majority union for Gautrain workers.

The union said negotiations began on April 17 and the last meeting was held on June 11 where the talks reached an impasse. The union demands 13% increase across the board, they want Gautrain to contribute 60% and employees to contribute 40% towards medical aid, and a R2,000 monthly housing allowance for each employee. NUMSA spokesperson, Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, added that in the past, workers had to report to work for five days but then it was changed to six days.

“Workers have not been remunerated for these additional hours and we are demanding that they must be compensated for this. Going forward, they must be paid the overtime rate for the 6th day,” said Hlubi-Majola. Moreover, Hlubi-Majola said they demanded a guaranteed bonus because the bosses at Bombela Operating Company, the company which operates the Gautrain, gave themselves and office workers R22,000 bonuses. “But blue collar workers are denied a guaranteed bonus. They have an incentive bonus which requires that they must first meet certain laid down qualifying criteria in order to be paid. This is unfair and we demand equal treatment for all workers,” said Hlubi-Majola.

Hlubi-Majola said they are now waiting for a date for conciliation with the CCMA. “We are calling on the bosses at BOC to come back to the table with a proposal that can prevent a strike at Gautrain,” she concluded. [email protected]