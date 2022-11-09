Numsa signs 3-year wage deal with tyre industry employers

Pretoria – The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) said it has signed a three-year wage deal with employers in the tyre industry. The agreement is between the New Tyre Manufacturing Employers Association (NTMEA) who represent Bridgestone South Africa, Conti Tech Africa, Continental Tyres South Africa, Sumitumo Rubber South Africa and Goodyear South Africa.

Story continues below Advertisement

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said the union accepted a 7.5% increase for the first year and a reduced hike of 6% for the two years that follow. This is a three-year agreement starting from 1 July 2022 and it expires on the 30th of June 2025. The wages will be backdated to July. Numsa general secretary comrade Irvin Jim said the signing of the agreement is another example of how Numsa improves the lives of workers and their families.

“We will always strive for above inflation increases because we are keenly aware of the fact that the working class are the creators of wealth and therefore, they must share in the wealth. “We call on workers to join Numsa in their numbers because we are a sword and a spear which fights to improve the lives of workers and their families,” Jim said in a statement. On the other hand, public sector unions are readying their 840 000 members for a nationwide strike over the government’s decision to give them only a 3% wage increase.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Public Servants Association (PSA) said its 235 000 members would strike in all provinces on Thursday. The government plans to unilaterally implement a 3% wage hike for public service workers this month. It is also expecting to pay out a R1 000 non-pensionable cash allowance. The public sector union has demanded a wage increase between 6.5% and 10%.

Story continues below Advertisement