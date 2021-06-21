O Kae Molao blitz nets over 700 suspects in Gauteng

Johannesburg - More than 700 people were arrested during a weekend operation by the Gauteng Police for crimes including driving under the influence of alcohol and beaching the Disaster Management Act relating to Covid-19 lockdown regulations. Gauteng acting police commissioner Major General Tommy Mthombeni was joined by Gauteng head of community safety Faith Mazibuko, Ekurhuleni acting district commissioner Brigadier Thembeka Gwebushe and senior officers from various law enforcement agencies as he led operation “O Kae Molao” (where is the law) in Ivory Park in the Ekurhuleni municipality.

In addition to other crimes, the blitz was aimed at enforcing level three lockdown regulations announced last week by President Cyril Ramaphosa to try and contain the Covid-19 pandemic, Gauteng police spokesman Captain Kay Makhubele said in a statement. “The operation started with a roadblock where six suspects were arrested for drunk driving while seven vehicles were impounded after they were found with engines that are tempered with. Nineteen illegal immigrants were arrested for processing as they had no documents to be in the country and 14 people were arrested for contravention of the Disaster Management Act,” Makhubele said. “While patrolling in Ivory Park, the team pounced on a group of people, mostly the youth, having a party (in breach of) the curfew time, with no social distancing and others not wearing face masks. The group ran to different directions upon seeing the police.”