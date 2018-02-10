Westonaria - One person died and five others were injured when two vehicles collided on the N12 Zuurbekom in Westonaria, southwest of Johannesburg, in the early hours of Saturday morning, paramedics said.

When ER24 arrived on the scene just before 2am, another medical service was already in attendance, ER24 spokeswoman Ineke van Huyssteen said.

"Upon further assessment, a woman sustained fatal injuries and ER24 declared the person dead on the scene. Five others sustained injuries ranging from moderate to serious."

ER24, as well as another medical service on the scene, transported the patients to hospital for further medical care. The cause of the collision was not yet known, Van Huyssteen said.

In a statement posted on the Arrive Alive website, Netcare 911 said Netcare 911 paramedics were travelling on the N12 in the West Rand Garden AH area in Westonaria at about 1.45am when they stopped to assist at a "very serious collision".

Reports from the scene indicated that a bakkie and a car were involved in the crash and paramedics attended to four people. One man was in a critical condition, a second man had sustained serious injuries, and a woman had sustained moderate to serious injuries. Another woman, in her 30s, had succumbed to her severe injuries prior to the arrival of the paramedics, Netcare 911 said.

African News Agency/ANA