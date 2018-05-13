JOHANNESBURG - A woman was killed and four other people injured, including a three-year-old boy, when a light motor vehicle crashed into the side of another vehicle on the N12 in Fochville, west of Johannesburg, ER24 said on Monday.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said when its paramedics and other emergency personnel arrived on the scene they found the body of a woman lying trapped inside one of the vehicles.

“Unfortunately, the woman had already succumbed to her numerous injuries. Nothing could be done for her and she was declared dead.”

Meiring said the three-year-old boy was found with numerous injuries and no signs of life. CPR and advanced life support interventions were immediately initiated, in an effort to revive the patient. Fortunately, after 30 minutes, the patient’s vital signs returned.

Two-vehicle collision leaves one dead, four injured. PHOTO: ER24

“The boy was later transported to Mediclinic Potchefstroom for urgent treatment and the three other patients were assessed and found to have sustained moderate injuries. Paramedics treated the patients and thereafter transported them to a nearby hospital for further treatment."

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

African News Agency/ANA