One person died and three others were critically injured when two cars collided at the intersection of Gold Club Terrace and The Highway Road in Florida in Roodepoort, Johannesburg at around midnight on Saturday. Photo: ER24.

JOHANNESBURG - One person died and three others were critically injured when two cars collided at the intersection of Gold Club Terrace and The Highway Road in Florida in Roodepoort, Johannesburg at around midnight on Saturday, paramedics said. ER24 paramedics, along with other services, were on the scene just after midnight, ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell said on Sunday.

"All four were still in their vehicles. A female passenger was found to be trapped and was extricated by the fire department. The driver, a 47-year-old male, also required assistance exiting the vehicle before both were treated with advanced life support interventions and transported to a private hospital in the area.

"A male passenger from the other vehicle was unfortunately declared dead on the scene after showing no signs of life, and the driver, also male, was treated and taken to Leratong Provincial Hospital," Campbell said.

African News Agency (ANA)