File photo: ER24

JOHANNESBURG - One man was killed and sixteen others injured Thursday morning following a collision between two taxis on the R549 in Ratanda, south of Heidelberg, ER24 paramedics said. ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said their paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene at 08h24 to find the two taxis in the middle of the road.

"The passengers had already climbed out of the vehicles and were found walking around on the scene."

Meiring said paramedics assessed the patients and found one man, a passenger of one of the taxis, had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life.

"Nothing could be done for the man and he was declared dead."

He said the sixteen other patients were assessed and found to have sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

"The patients were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported to nearby hospitals for further care."

Meiring said the details surrounding the incident were not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

African News Agency (ANA)