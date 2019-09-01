One person was killed and eight other people were injured when three vehicles collided in Westonaria on the West Rand early on Sunday morning. Photo: ER24.

WESTONARIA - One person was killed and eight other people were injured when three vehicles collided in Westonaria on the West Rand early on Sunday morning, paramedics said. When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 6am, they found "patients walking around at the scene", ER24 spokeswoman Ineke van Huyssteen said.

Upon further assessment, paramedics found a man underneath one of the vehicles. He had sustained fatal injuries and paramedics declared him dead at the scene. The other people all sustained minor injuries.

"It is understood that a primary collision happened before the secondary collision ensued. ER24 transported the injured to hospital for further medical care."

The exact circumstances surrounding the accident were not known to paramedics, but police were investigating, Van Huyssteen said.

African News Agency (ANA)