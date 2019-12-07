Four children and one adult were killed in a car crash on the N14 near the Wierda on-ramp in Centurion, Pretoria on Saturday afternoon. Photo: ER24

PRETORIA - Four children and one adult were killed in a car crash on the N14 near the Wierda on-ramp in Centurion, Pretoria on Saturday afternoon, paramedics said. "Shortly before 2pm on Saturday afternoon, paramedics from ER24 and various other emergency services arrived on the scene where they found one of the vehicles completely torn apart," ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said.

All the occupants were ejected from the vehicle during the crash. Paramedics found that four young children and an adult had succumbed to their injuries. Two women from the same vehicle sustained moderate injuries. They were later transported to a nearby hospital for further care.

The male driver of the second car sustained moderate injuries. He was assessed and treated on the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital for care. The exact circumstances surrounding the crash were not yet known, Vermaak said.