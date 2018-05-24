Johannesburg - One person has died while another person was left injured following a shooting at a taxi rank in Roodepoort, paramedics said on Friday.

The incident reportedly happened on Thursday night at around 6.27pm.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Tebogo Magoro explained that paramedics at the scene attended to a 31-year-old male and a 23-year-old female.

"Netcare 911 paramedics assessed the patients and found that the man had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

"Tragically the 31-year-old male sustained fatal injuries and declared dead on the scene by Netcare 911.

The woman was assessed and found to have sustained a gunshot wound to the left hip but was not in a critical condition.

READ: Taxi drivers slain in Brakpan bloodbath

Magoro confirmed that she was then treated and stabilised on scene before being transported to hospital for further medical care.

"The exact details surrounding the incident were not known to Netcare 911 paramedics but local authorities were on scene to investigate," he said.

The latest shooting at a taxi rank comes days after four taxi drivers were killed and six others injured during a shootout in Brakpan.

According to police, the drivers were part of a delegation headed to a meeting with an executive from the Greater Brakpan Taxi Association at the time of the incident.

READ: PICS: MEC shuts Brakpan taxi rank after driver deaths

Eight people have since been arrested and charged with attempted murder and murder.

IOL