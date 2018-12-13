Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

JOHANNESBURG - A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a minibus taxi which had swerved out of control into oncoming traffic on Jan Smuts Drive in Rosebank, Johannesburg on Thursday, the ER24 paramedic service said. The private ambulance service said that several passengers in the taxi were injured after the vehicle also hit a lamp post.

"The woman who was knocked down showed no signs of life and was unfortunately declared dead on the scene," an ER24 statement said.

"A passenger from the taxi, believed to be in her late 30s, who had managed to get herself out of the wreck, was found to be in a critical condition.

"She was immobilised and treated by Advanced Life Support on-site before being taken to Johannesburg General Hospital.

"A number of other passengers with less serious injuries were treated and transported to Helen Joseph Hospital," the paramedic service said.

Police officers were investigating the cause of the crash.

