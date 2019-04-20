File picture: ER24

Pretoria - One man was killed and six others injured on Friday evening when a light motor vehicle crashed into cyclists on the R55 in Erasmia, Pretoria, paramedics have said. According to Russel Meiring, spokesperson for ER24, when responders arrived at the scene, several people were lying on the side of the road.

“A light motor vehicle was found a short distance away against the barrier. Paramedics assessed the patients and found that one man had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead,” said Meiring.

Six other patients were assessed at the scene; three were found to have sustained moderate injuries while three others had minor injuries.

The patients were treated for their injuries and then transported to nearby hospitals for further care.

The driver of the light motor vehicle was not found at the scene.

“The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations,” said Meiring.

African News Agency (ANA)