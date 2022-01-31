One killed, three arrested in Parkwood shootout with police

Pretoria - A suspect was killed during a shootout with police in Parkwood on Monday afternoon after committing a house robbery in the area. According to Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo, four armed suspects, driving in a Jeep Renegade, forced their entry into a house in Parkwood and found the owner of the house where a scuffle erupted. The suspects shot the owner and drove off at high speed.

The man was treated and transported by emergency services to a nearby hospital. Masondo said police from the Provincial Serious and Violent Crime Unit, Tactical Response Team and Johannesburg K9 amongst others, were already in the area conducting a crime operation when they heard gunshots and responded. “The suspects started shooting at the officers as they were approaching. A shootout and high speed chase ensued, resulting in one suspect fatally being wounded and three suspects arrested.”

Police recovered three unlicensed firearms with ammunition. Preliminary investigation revealed that the car used by the suspects was fitted with false registration plates and was reported to be hijacked in Brackendowns precinct last year. Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela commended the team of law enforcement agencies that responded swiftly and disrupted the group of four suspects.

"The collaboration between the police and private security companies continue to yield positive results. These criminals will be profiled and the firearms sent for ballistic tests to establish if they are not linked to other crimes in the province,” said Mawela. The arrested suspects will be charged with attempted house robbery, attempted murder, possession of a hijacked vehicle and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. They are expected to appear at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday