Ekurhuleni - Gauteng police on Friday confirmed that a manhunt had been launched for three murder suspects following a shootout at a mall in Ekurhuleni.

The shootout happened on Friday afternoon at around 12pm at the East Rand mall and left one person dead and two others injured.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo explained how the incident unfolded.

"Police were following up on information regarding five suspects wanted for a murder case and were informed the five would be at the mall.

"Police then went to the mall and found the suspects. As soon as the men spotted the police, they opened fire and a shootout ensued."

One of the suspects was wounded during the shootout as well as a security guard, who died at the scene.

Masondo confirmed that another woman was caught in the crossfire and had to be treated on the scene before being transported to hospital.

"The injured suspect was also taken to hospital under police guard... police managed to arrest another suspect following the shootout while three others managed to escape," he said.

Police confirmed that an attempted murder and murder case was opened as well as one for unlicensed possession of a firearm.

Masondo denied the shootout was a result of an attempted robbery, despite reports claiming so.

IOL