One lane reopened towards Joburg on N3 highway after truck drivers’ protest

Johannesburg – The N3 Toll Concession says a single lane has been opened on the N3 highway to allow traffic to flow towards Gauteng after major blockages caused by striking truck drivers on Tuesday. The N3TC said a single lane had been reopened around 6.25pm on Tuesday.

“Following the total closure of the N3 Toll Route by trucks in the vicinity of Montrose since shortly before midnight last night, the SAPS with the support of emergency towing services has begun to remove the stationary vehicles that have been blockading the road. “SAPS advises that several arrests have been made. “A single lane has been reopened to northbound traffic travelling towards Gauteng, and similarly, one lane on the southbound carriageway is expected to be reopened shortly,” said the N3TC on Tuesday.

Truck drivers had blockaded the busy national road in and around the Montrose area in the Free State for a second day. The N3TC told IOL earlier that the impact on traffic stretched all the way to the Tugela Plaza (on the KZN side of the N3) and all the way to Harrismith (on the Free State side of the N3). Free State police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said police were still busy at the scene and could not offer details of the arrests as yet.

“Police are still busy clearing the trucks from the road, we cannot talk about the arrests now,” said Makhele. Earlier, an economist warned that the actions of the truck drivers would be detrimental to investments in the country as there were many issues to contend with including high unemployment, social tensions and xenophobia. Earlier, Road Freight Association president Gavin Kelly called for the road to be reopened.