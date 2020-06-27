One man has died and multiple people have been injured in two separate incidents in Gauteng

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOHANNESBURG - A man has died and his colleague was critically injured in an "industrial incident" at a workshop in Krugersdorp, and a woman and a young child died in a house fire in Soweto in Johannesburg in two separate incidents this weekend, paramedics said on Saturday. A 30-year-old man died and his co-worker suffered critical injuries in an "industrial incident" at a tanker truck company in Factoria in Krugersdorp on the West Rand on Saturday morning, ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell said in a statement. ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 9.45am to find the two men on the ground in front of the tanker they were believed to have been working on, he said. "Advanced life support interventions were used to try and stabilise the critical 30-year-old, but unfortunately his injuries were too severe and he died on the scene." The second man, also believed to be in his 30s, had suffered multiple fractures and also required advanced life support interventions while being transported to Leratong Hospital for further treatment.

The exact details surrounding the incident were unknown to ER24 paramedics, but South African Police Service (SAPS) officers were on the scene for further investigation, Campbell said.

In a separate incident, a woman, believed to be in her 40s, and a young girl died when the house they were sleeping in caught alight in Moka Street, Meadowlands in Soweto in the early hours of Saturday morning. A 12-year-old boy survived the fire with minor injuries, Campbell said.

ER24 paramedics arrived on scene at 1.15am to find the local fire department and the Gauteng provincial emergency medical services (EMS) in attendance. The fire had already been extinguished by the fire department.

"Unfortunately, both the adult woman and the girl had died as a result of the fire and were declared dead by the provincial emergency medical service ALS [advanced life support paramedics] on the scene."

The 12-year-old boy was found to have suffered minor burns and was treated and transported to Bheki Mlangeni Hospital for further care. The cause of the fire was unknown to ER24 paramedics, but the fire department, as well as SAPS officers who were also on the scene would investigate, Campbell said.