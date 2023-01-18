One more person dies following Boksburg explosion, bringing the total to 41

Durban - One more person has succumbed to their injuries following the Christmas Eve tanker explosion in Boksburg, bringing the death toll to 41. On Wednesday morning Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi tweeted:

“Sadly the death toll in the #BoksburgExplosion now stands at 41. We extend our sincerest condolences to the family and relatives of the deceased.” He said the investigation was complete and that police are ready to take the matter back to court. The horrific explosion took place when a tanker got stuck under a bridge, and its gas contents exploded.

Over 100 people were treated on scene. Among the deceased where a number of nurses. Last week Lesufi revealed that five other people were still in hospital receiving medical care, and 23 others had since been discharged. The 32-year-old driver was initially arrested and charged with multiple counts of culpable homicide, negligent causing of an explosion resulting in death (Act 26 of 1956, Section 27 (2)) and malicious damage to property.

However, on December 27, police said the suspect was interviewed and released on warning by the police, pending further investigations. The company that employed the driver said he was not negligent and did everything in his power to warn people about the danger. Arnoux Maré, the director of Innovative Staffing Solutions said the driver had been on his way from Richards Bay to Botswana and after an overnight stop had taken an incorrect route.

