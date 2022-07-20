One person killed as delivery vehicle crashes into stationary car

Durban: One person has been killed in a horror crash on the R21 in the Olifantsfontein area. Kyle van Reenan, from Emer-G-Med, said they responded to reports of a serious motor vehicle collision at around 4am.

“Reports from the scene are that a delivery vehicle crashed into a stationary light motor vehicle. “Four men, all in their thirties and who were seated in the vehicle at the time of impact, suffered injuries. Two people were entrapped in the wreckage. Picture: Supplied “Closer inspection found two men to be entrapped in the wreckage. One of them had suffered fatal injuries and was declared dead on arrival of paramedics, whilst the second was in a critical condition.

“Emergency care practitioners worked fervently to stabilise him before he was taken to a nearby hospital for further care.” Van Reenan said the two other passengers suffered moderate injuries and were treated and stabilised on scene before being taken to a nearby hospital for further care. “The occupants of the delivery vehicle were not injured.”

