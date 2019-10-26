Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - One person was killed and four others were injured, one seriously, when a truck and a minibus taxi collided on the corner of William Nicol Drive and Monte Casino Boulevard in Fourways in Johannesburg on Saturday afternoon, paramedics said. When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after noon, they found another medical service already at the scene attending to some of the patients, ER24 spokeswoman Ineke van Huyssteen said.

"Upon further assessment, paramedics found one patient with fatal injuries. The patient was declared dead at the scene. Another patient was found with serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital for further medical care."

The truck driver and the passenger sustained moderate injuries. The taxi driver was trapped and was extricated by City of Johannesburg emergency personnel using the Jaws Of Life. He sustained moderate injuries.

It was believed that the truck struck two pedestrians before overturning onto the taxi. ER24, as well as another medical service at the scene, transported the patients to hospital for further medical care.