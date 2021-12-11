One suspect killed and another wounded during a shoot-out with the Hawks

Cape Town – A suspect was gunned down and another is in hospital under police guard after a shoot-out with the Hawks’ Tactical Operational Management Section. The shoot-out occurred in Randfontein on December 10.

An intelligence driven operation was conducted by the Hawks with Ekurhuleni Crime Intelligence, Tracker Connect, SAPS Highway Patrol, Badboyz Security, GTP Saturation Unit and Vision Tactical Security. The Hawks received information on the suspects committing rolex robberies and house robberies. “Suspects were spotted in an Audi A3 driving in Randfontein and were instructed to stop.

“A shoot-out ensued which resulted in the death of a suspect and an injury to the other. “The deceased suspect was found with a police appointment card,” said Warrant Officer Bonnie Nxumalo. Two firearms with ammunition, cellphones, a number of registration plates were seized during the raid.

It was later found that the suspects’ vehicle was hijacked July in Parkview. An investigation into the suspects’ links to other crimes continues. Cases of murder, attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition as well as possession of suspected stolen property have all been registered.