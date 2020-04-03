One year later, alleged abuse at Carletonville crèche still not tried in court

Johannesburg - It has almost been a year since a former caregiver at a Carletonville crèche was caught on camera allegedly beating three toddlers under her care and the matter has not been tried yet in court. To make matters worse, in light of the coronavirus outbreak, President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared South Africa’s courts will only be open for bail applications and postponements. On April 4 last year, the shocking videos went viral. They allegedly showed 40-year-old Nellie Senwametsi of Ninnie Neurons allegedly beating toddlers. Hysterical parents had to fetch their children from the creche. The creche was instantly closed down and it was soon discovered that it was operating illegally. At proceedings last year, livid parents physically attacked Senwamestsi and she pressed charges against one of the parents.

The case has been postponed several times and the Women and Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA) an advocacy group, has expressed its dissatisfaction with the manner in which the matter is being handled.

“Similarly, we are awaiting progress in the Carletonville crèche abuse matter which is yet to reach trial stage,” said Ngaa Murombedzi, Advocacy Manager.

“At the last appearance in March, the NPA requested a postponement following the appointment of Advocate Magwatha to the matter. Ahead of the plea/trial set down for the 20th of April the advocate is to hold with the victims and their families.”

WMACA also questioned if the matter would be able to proceed on the set date, given the current status quo of the country.

“We respect and are observing the measures put into place to ensure the nation is not disastrously impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic,” said

Murombedzi

