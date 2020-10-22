Ongoing conflict at Joburg Property Company takes new turn

Johannesburg - The in-fighting at the Johannesburg Property Company has taken a new turn. The row started when the City of Joburg entity’s board suspended the company's CEO Helen Botes. Independent Media has learnt that Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has now received a complaint about corruption at the entity. The board, which is also under investigation, is accused of meddling in management issues and using its powers to appoint management that is "close to the board". The letter, seen by Independent Media, accuses the board of overreaching it's powers, irregular practise, interference in HR processes and irregular political engagement".

In the complaint, signed, "For the sake of the City", eight people say that the board placed a restriction order on one of the managers, Sipho Mhlongo.

"Please investigate how the board can issue a lawyers letter restricting managers from entering the company premises" the complaint reads.

In another turn, flat owners at the Tygerberg Flats in Berea, Joburg are calling for the immediate removal of the building’s former administrator who they accuse of swindling their money.

Owners and occupants of Tygerberg have approached the South Gauteng High Court on an urgent basis to interdict the building’s former administrator Jan van den Bos for his immediate removal after they alleged that he still indirectly collected money and benefits from the building.

One flat owner, Kelebogile Moreki, told Independent media that Van den Bos was protected because he was close to the board of the Johannesburg Property Company.

Van den Bos was the building administrator from 2011 to 2018.

“We need to remove him from the building completely; including all his contract services that he brought in, because all the people who installed the (electricity) meters are linked to him and people are unable to pay …

We also realised that the account that we pay into for levies is his company’s personal account,” one resident who asked to remain anonymous told Independent media.

In a letter from property owners’ lawyer Zuko Madikane to his attorney Tony Ellis, on October 5, occupants requested Van den Bos withdraw all activities that he was currently involved in the property as he had no authority.

