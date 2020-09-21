Online gaming is taking South Africa by storm

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

According to a Statista report, the sector has shown true growth potential. Despite the slow uptake of mobile gaming in SA, the rise in popularity internationally has seen it become a remarkably large part of the gaming industry’s continued growth patterns. Thanks to big tech giants and the evolution of technology with the creation of more affordable smartphones, South Africa has managed to pave the way for a new and continuously expanding mobile gaming community. One niche mobile gaming market that’s swallowing up any available market share is the rise of the online iGaming industry with slots, card games and sports betting. With an army of online casinos targeting South African players and enticing them with bonus incentives, more gamers (including PC gamers) are signing up. Anyone with internet access and a real-time HD webcam can stream and play blackjack, roulette, baccarat, or poker tables hosted by a real-life croupier or dealer. With many South African casino goers unable to travel to casinos because of the Covid-19 lockdown, they switched to online live dealer tables using their mobile or PC. Online players can place bets using virtual chips purchased through multiple payment methods such as credit cards, debit cards, eWallet or even using cryptocurrency. These payment options are outlined in a popular SA iGaming guide presented by playcasino.com. Another rising star in SA online gaming is eSports and it's immensely popular among PC gamers. This niche has always showcased steady growth. And with the growth of the mobile gaming industry, mobile eSports has seen a considerable boom. Most notably MOBA games, which stands for Multiplayer Online Battle Arena.

Previously, games like League of Legends captivated PC players but now it seems there has been a lateral move into mobile eSports with games such as Arena of Valor, Brave Legends, and Planet of Heroes becoming popular and better matching players’ lifestyles. With many of these MOBA games being free and only requiring a simple mobile connection, friends can easily join up on the same team and battle it out against other teams, competing for bragging rights. However, the revenue streams on these games come from digital items that players can buy such as skins, new look weapons, and character mods that just enhance and increase the value of the characters.

With a successful nine-year economic growth, the online gaming market in South Africa will go from strength to strength as it has done in many parts of the world, regardless of the country’s economic state.

With increased internet speeds, better mobile connectivity and numerous online gaming niches, South Africa can expect the same resilience for its online gaming industry.